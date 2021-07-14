Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mushi 無視

Mushi 無視 glass bottle perfumery perfume keyshot design maya 3d modeling 3d mod 3d
Made this design inspired by shoji.

"Shōji, in Japanese architecture, sliding outer partition doors and windows made of a latticework wooden frame and covered with a tough, translucent white paper. When closed, they softly diffuse light throughout the house." description taken from https://www.britannica.com/technology/shoji

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
