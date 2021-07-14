Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashish Rafaliya

Dashboard Design Ideas

Ashish Rafaliya
Ashish Rafaliya
  • Save
Dashboard Design Ideas illustration ux ui typography design clean art
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋

Let us know what you think in the comments below about my new design, I will be very happy.

Hope you like it! :))

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Ashish Rafaliya
Ashish Rafaliya

More by Ashish Rafaliya

View profile
    • Like