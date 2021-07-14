Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yulia Bauman

Bookify - Landing page | DailyUI #003

DailyUI #003 - Landing page

Hey, Dribbblers!

Here is my design for DailyUI Challenge Day #3. I designed a landing page for a books exchange platform. I find it difficult to design landing pages, but practice makes it perfect!

Illustration: pch.vector

Yulia Bauman

