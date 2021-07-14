Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - 003 Landing Page

Daily UI - 003 Landing Page web design ux ui figma
Hey everyone!

I designed this landing page for a stats analyzer for a game for the #dailyui challenge #003.

Please feel free to drop some feedback and suggestions. It would really be helpful for my next design.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
