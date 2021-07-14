Lucas Fields

GOCCO Wordmark

Lucas Fields
Lucas Fields
Hire Me
  • Save
GOCCO Wordmark construction grids grid cafe coffee minimalist letterform lettermark typography type logotype wordmark branding identity brand design logo
GOCCO Wordmark construction grids grid cafe coffee minimalist letterform lettermark typography type logotype wordmark branding identity brand design logo
Download color palette
  1. gocco-drib1.png
  2. gocco-drib2.png

When all your projects have been under NDAs lately and you need to stay active… just wanted to share the grids from one of my favorite wordmarks 📏

Lucas Fields
Lucas Fields
logo designer with a minimalist approach
Hire Me

More by Lucas Fields

View profile
    • Like