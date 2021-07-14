Grace Dikio

Lemon way stand brand

Grace Dikio
Grace Dikio
  • Save
Lemon way stand brand branding logo
Download color palette

A brand identity for a lemonade stand that becomes a franchise. :)

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Grace Dikio
Grace Dikio

More by Grace Dikio

View profile
    • Like