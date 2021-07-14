Hello everyone,

Here I've completed designing a mobile application Isuzu Link. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities

• Implementing user experience (UX)

• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used

• Figma

• Adobe XD

• Illustrator

Font used

Helvetica Neue

------------

Isuzu Link Mobile Application

Press "L" if you like it.

------------

Have an awesome project? Shoot your email to

mail.asepsyaepul@gmail.com