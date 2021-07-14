Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Isuzu Link - Mobile Application

Isuzu Link - Mobile Application isuzulink isuzu fleetmanagement fleet design app illustaror xd figma portofolio ux ui
Hello everyone,

Here I've completed designing a mobile application Isuzu Link. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Figma
• Adobe XD
• Illustrator

Font used
Helvetica Neue

------------

Isuzu Link Mobile Application

Press "L" if you like it.

------------

Have an awesome project? Shoot your email to
mail.asepsyaepul@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
