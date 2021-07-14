Holographic CD Neon Rainbow Backgrounds Collection

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
New collection of background photographs available at Design Bundles and Creative Fabrica today. I had a lot of fun creating abstract holographic images with the back of a CD and a macro lens. What do you think? Go grab some rainbow sci-fi vibes!
Design Bundles - https://designbundles.net/squeebcreative/1472368-72-photographs-of-abstract-holographic-rainbow-bac
Creative Fabrica - https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/holographic-rainbow-backgrounds/