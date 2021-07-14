Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Endangered Panda Conservation

Endangered Panda Conservation illustration svg vector vectordesign verctorgraphics endangeredpandaconservation green bamboosticks bamboo pandaconservation panda graphicdesign design logodesign logo dailylogochallenge
Today's prompt was Panda. Not much ideology went in this one because my main focus were the color schemes as it was something I newly learned and wanted to implement. I wont describe this much except for the fact that the panda took too much time to draw. Also, a honorable mention. The bamboo sticks in the background are Bamboo by ANTON icon from the Noun Project.

