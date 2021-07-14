Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vect+

Dolphin - Fish logo

Vect+
Vect+
Dolphin - Fish logo modern logo gradient logos startup dolphin wave logo design logo clean simple illustration cute animal water tech fish circle swim marine blue
Happy to share my recent project exploration , Let me know your thinking on it , Thank you very much!

Vect+
Vect+
Hello! I'm Freelance logo & Brand identity Designer
