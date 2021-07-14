For me, creating human beings, powerful and heroic creatures with extraordinary, superhuman, with magical abilities is very attractive and enjoyable. The creation of this character is made according to the inspiration of my subconscious mind.

When I drew it, this character reminds me of ancient griffins with superhuman strengths, but in a modern and completely personal way.

The mesmerizing and extraordinary eyes of this woman has the power of magical hypnosis and takes possession of humans and all creatures , and when she is enchanting the person in front of her, her horns start to beat such as two woolen tube hearts outside her body, for multiplying and increasing her magical power. It's a digital painting artwork & I moved it by myself.

Its NFT & for sale on https://foundation.app/@negartash/lady-odd-53536