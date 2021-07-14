Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 14 - Water bottle

Day 13 - Your own water bottle
I've been using bottles from KINTO. Insulated ones are great in winter to bring along warm water. They are also definitely more pleasant to drink from than plastic bottles.

