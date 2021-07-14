Aslam Dhikrullahi

Daily UI #025 - Smart TV App

Daily UI #025 - Smart TV App smart tv netflix youtube movie dahsboard tv app tv illustration figma dailyui ui interface experience interface design design app
Day 25 of the 100 Days DailyUI Challenge
https://www.figma.com/file/6IvcLpxWrAG3cDPSdoHp6h/Daily-UI-025

#DailyUI

