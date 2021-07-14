Okta Icons System

Okta is a provider of secure customer authorization processes for any given application. During our active collaboration, we produced a unique concept that we want to share with you. The main idea is that the big block and the minor ones can make separate figures and act as block constructors. Thus, allowing to assemble and disassemble various attractive and flexible forms.

In the right section, there are the icons developed for the Okta product looking like dense block objects with a more 3D feeling. The left one has icons dedicated to the platform services, with more simplistic and flat styles.

Even though both sections are different design branches, they are a singular concept that serves both as a block and its constructor.

We're available for branding projects