J-Vertz: Japan Online Music Concert

J-Vertz: Japan Online Music Concert online ticket ux uiux uidesigner art mobileapp app design concert branding graphic design ui
Let us introduce our newest Mobile APP, "J-Vertz: Japan Online Music Concert". This app provide information about latest Japanese Music Concert. This platform also provides online purchases of official merchandise from your favorite band.

