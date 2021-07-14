🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Everyone,
Let us introduce our newest Mobile APP, "J-Vertz: Japan Online Music Concert". This app provide information about latest Japanese Music Concert. This platform also provides online purchases of official merchandise from your favorite band.
What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬
for Collaboration and works:
✉️risanta.arfan@gmail.com