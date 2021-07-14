Faikar | Logo Designer

Ice Block Logo Design

Ice Block Logo Design geometry box square hexagon polygon abstract build brick chain cold cube block ice brandmark logomark design logo modern symbol mark
Logo design exploration with the hexagonal form that combines with an ice icon. What do you think? Feel free to share your thought :)

Let's work together - faikarproject@gmail.com

Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
