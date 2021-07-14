VictorThemes

Hand Drawn Style Social Media Template

Hand Drawn Style Social Media Template post
Hand Drawn Style Social Media Template made for your Social Media promotion activities.

This Pack Includes:

i) 10 Social Media templates
ii) Facebook Post Size(1200X630)
iii) Instagram Post Size(1080X1080)
iv) Twitter Post Size(440X220)

Features:

i) Fully Layered PSD file.
ii) Fully Customizable and Editable.
iii) JPG files for reference
iv) Easy to editable social media banners
v) Readme Help file

MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED

Thanks for Watching :)

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
