Creative Resume

✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/vrV9y0

✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·

About the Product

CV | Resume Template - Resumes CV | Resume Template - Resumes - 1 CV | Resume Template - Resumes - 2 CV | Resume Template - Resumes - 3 CV | Resume Template - Resumes - 4 CV | Resume Template - Resumes - 5 ▌LIMITED TIME OFFER: All resumes 50% off, $12 -- $6 ▌

............................................................................................................................

WELCOME TO COMELY DESIGN STUDIO!

Our professionally designed resume templates will help you save time, and make your resume look professional and balanced by organizing all the important information that recruiters are looking for.

After purchasing, you'll be able to immediately download your template. The design can easily be modified, everything from fonts and colors to backgrounds and graphics can be edited by your choosing. Or, if you are happy with how the templet looks, you can simply replace the filler text with your own information. After finishing your resume you can print it as a PDF file or Word Document.

............................................................................................................................

EASY AS 1-2-3:

BUY + INSTANT DOWNLOAD

EDIT CONTENT

SAVE AS PDF and distribute it electronically or print it for manual application to your future job! ............................................................................................................................

REQUIREMENTS:

To open and edit the file you need to have installed Microsoft Word 2007 or newer version (for Mac or Windows).

If you do not have this program you can get a free trial here https://products.office.com/en-us/try ............................................................................................................................

WHAT IS INCLUDED:

2-page resume template in .docx format ( in A4 and US Letter )

1 cover letter template in .docx format ( in A4 and US Letter )

Detailed User Guide in .pdf format.

Beautiful & Elegant Fonts with download links in .pdf Format.

Professional social icons in .docx format.