We worked on a complete relaunch and redesign of a TV-based raffle platform GewinnArena.​

Through the application of human centered design principles, a responsive web design, a mobile first approach, a neat feature set and the creation of a whole new platform design system, we developed this business model further to open new target groups and increase reach as well as revenue.​

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
