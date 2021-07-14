🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We worked on a complete relaunch and redesign of a TV-based raffle platform GewinnArena.
Through the application of human centered design principles, a responsive web design, a mobile first approach, a neat feature set and the creation of a whole new platform design system, we developed this business model further to open new target groups and increase reach as well as revenue.