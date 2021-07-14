adriansyah mursalin

Tamago San Sticker Pack

adriansyah mursalin
adriansyah mursalin
Hire Me
  • Save
Tamago San Sticker Pack emoji sticker egg head egg tamago illustrator illustration chracter
Tamago San Sticker Pack emoji sticker egg head egg tamago illustrator illustration chracter
Tamago San Sticker Pack emoji sticker egg head egg tamago illustrator illustration chracter
Tamago San Sticker Pack emoji sticker egg head egg tamago illustrator illustration chracter
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.gif
  2. Artboard 25 copy.png
  3. Artboard 25 copy 2.png
  4. Artboard 25.png

Here is a collection of emoji illustrations for Artgenie's first sticker pack. In the first sticker pack, I created a character that he called Tamago San. This sticker pack includes 18 emoji illustrations.

You can download and use it on WhatsApp here: http://sticker.ly/s/17UHVA

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
adriansyah mursalin
adriansyah mursalin
Humanize communication through visual, together!
Hire Me

More by adriansyah mursalin

View profile
    • Like