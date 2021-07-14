🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With a customer-centric approach, sensXPERT provides a modern solution to improve transparency and reduce scrap rates in production lines for polymer injection molding. The unique hard- and software solution for processors intelligently combines sensors, material science, the Cloud, machine learning and a seamless UX. Anywhere, anytime and on any device the user can monitor key production parameters in real-time and thus ensure and maintain high product quality and process efficiency.