With a customer-centric approach, sensXPERT provides a modern solution to improve transparency and reduce scrap rates in production lines for polymer injection molding. The unique hard- and software solution for processors intelligently combines sensors, material science, the Cloud, machine learning and a seamless UX. Anywhere, anytime and on any device the user can monitor key production parameters in real-time and thus ensure and maintain high product quality and process efficiency.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
