Aurora Phan

Bet On App Icon

Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
Bet On App Icon betting icon gradient negative space switch football logo branding app
"Bet On" is a football betting app.
The idea started with a switch, a ball, and a light speed (which its negative space create a "B" character)

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
UI/UX. Print Design.

