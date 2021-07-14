Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Blocks - webCRM

UI Blocks - webCRM block dropdown ui ux figma blocks pop-up components dashboard
UI components for webCRM backoffice.

Creating a new design system and backoffice (UI/UX) design for Denmark's leading CRM system.

This project includes leveling up the user experience and optimizing internal processes through a new and stronger design system.

Jul 14, 2021
Designing digital products that people love to use.
