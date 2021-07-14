2 in 1 modern teacher Word resume

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/NVwEae
Instant download teacher modern professional resume template pack for MS Word (.docx)
UPDATES
If you're interested in this resume template, we recommend you get its updated version which is more easy to edit and includes 6 different colors. Price remains the same.
Updated version: https://crmrkt.com/BJgyGy
If you are looking for a modern and professional teacher resume template pack for MS Word, then you have found one!. Consider this our modern resume template pack for you next teaching career. The template is in docx format and designed to have a photograph of the teacher. The photograph is contained in an apple fruit shape with color is editable in MS Word program. What's more is a pen shape that you can also change its color with the program. Grab people attention with your resume and get your next teacher position.
We've included in the template package a bundle of icons as a bonus that are editable in MS Office program. You can use these icons for any project using MS Word, MS Excel, or MS Power Point.
Product Feature
Created purely with MS Word
All parts are editable with MS Word program
You Get
One file of resume template pack (.docx) [resume, cover letter]. Reference information is included.
How to Edit
Download the file
Install the font included
Open the file with MS Word program
Re-save it with a new name
Do editing on one copy of the file
Save it as both pdf and docx.
Print the pdf or send it online
**Need Assistance?"
We'd love to hear it
Thank you!
Annabel Smith-02