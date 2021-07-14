Resume/CV | Download Now

✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/bGmNkx

O V E R V I E W

Clean, Modern and Professional Resume and Letterhead design. Fully customizable easy to use and replace color & text.

H I G H L I G H T S

A4 Paper Size 8.5 X 11.9 Inch with Bleed

US Letter Size 8.75 X 11.25 Inch with Bleed

Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Word

Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text

100% Scalable All Files

300DPI CMYK

Ready to print

I N C L U D E D

Resume & Letterhead ( A4 & US Letter)

.psd (Adobe Photoshop CC version)

.ai (Adobe Illustrator CC version)

.doc (Word File)

.docx (Word File)

.txt (Help File with links to fonts)

F O N T

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Raleway

N O T E : The Mock-up and photos are not included.