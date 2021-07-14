Resume/CV | Download Now

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/bGmNkx
O V E R V I E W
Clean, Modern and Professional Resume and Letterhead design. Fully customizable easy to use and replace color & text.
H I G H L I G H T S
A4 Paper Size 8.5 X 11.9 Inch with Bleed
US Letter Size 8.75 X 11.25 Inch with Bleed
Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Word
Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text
100% Scalable All Files
300DPI CMYK
Ready to print
I N C L U D E D
Resume & Letterhead ( A4 & US Letter)
.psd (Adobe Photoshop CC version)
.ai (Adobe Illustrator CC version)
.doc (Word File)
.docx (Word File)
.txt (Help File with links to fonts)
F O N T
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Raleway
N O T E : The Mock-up and photos are not included.