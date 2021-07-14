🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Your office is a place from where you expect uttermost profitable sources. If you will fail to arrange the office space in a positive way, then the negative energies within that space may ruin your professional aura. As soon as possible you need to arrange your office space positively to attract good energies. Here are some Vastu Shastra Tips For Your Office Space you should apply for a better and profitable income.
-Your office should face the north-west direction for better and positive influence.
-Central part of your office should be empty.
- Keep a fountain model at the entrance of your office.
- Hang a painting of coins in your office room.
-The walls of the office should be painted with aqua blue or yellow colour.
-Staff should work facing towards east or north directions.