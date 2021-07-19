Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karl Bier

Miami Heat

Karl Bier
Karl Bier
  • Save
Miami Heat graphic design chrome basketball logo
Download color palette

3D 80s/90s chrome effect. This work was inspired by Louis Moss's tutorial: https://youtu.be/zsLNuvTaA34.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Karl Bier
Karl Bier
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Karl Bier

View profile
    • Like