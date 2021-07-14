Good for Sale
Iconly Animation | 100 Animated icons

Iconly Animation | 100 Animated icons

Iconly Animation | 100 Animated icons.
Easy to use on Figma with Lottie plugin.🔥
-
Bring your design concepts to life with this animated icon pack. 😍🎈

All 100 icons are delicately designed and motioned based on Iconly pack. Using animation, Iconly brings a whole new experience for users. It makes customer relationships seamless. ✌️
Freshen up your concepts, Smooth & Minimal Icons. That’s everyone’s dream.

Icons have been imported from Adobe Illustrator to AE. Each icon is fully customizable, e.g changing the stroke.

Available on JSON & HTML formats. HTML & JSON are a great fit for this.

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!
Info@piqo.design

Iconly Socials:
Iconly Instagram | Iconly Twitter

Our Figma community: Figma

Download other kits on Gumroad: Gumroad

