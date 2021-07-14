Deeezy

Wanlaners - Vintage Script

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Wanlaners - Vintage Script typeface handwrittenfont font scriptfont typography
Download color palette

Introducing, Wanlaners, A Vintage Script. This typeface has nostalgic feel because of its style, so the font is really match for your project with retro / vintage theme.

https://deeezy.com/product/34098/wanlaners-vintage-script

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like