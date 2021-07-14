Matthew Gallagher

Jimmy Stewart

Matthew Gallagher
Matthew Gallagher
  • Save
Jimmy Stewart portrait illustration gravure engraving adobe photoshop illustrator
Download color palette

I have been working on this technique for months. Custom brushes used to created screens in Adobe #Illustrator then used as patterns in #Photoshop to replicate traditional gravure. #illustration

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Matthew Gallagher
Matthew Gallagher

More by Matthew Gallagher

View profile
    • Like