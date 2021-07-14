Olssen - Homepage

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We've designed a website for Olssen, an innovative design manufacturer creating smart electronic locker systems. Their unique products are used by clients like Google, Uber and Schiphol.
The main goal was to highlight Olssen's products in a way that does justice to the technique and ingenuity used for their lockers.
Read our case study to find out more about this project.
About Wild Digital
Hi – we are Wild Digital, a creative digital agency that works with you to maximise your potential by crafting beautiful brands and engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints – websites, apps and digital products.
Check us out at www.wild-digital.com
Follow Wild Digital for more updates:
Instagram / Dribbble / Linkedin