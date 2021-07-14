🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Enjoy the fascinating pirate theme adventure Sea of Riches!
Atmosphere is skillfully conveyed in every symbol, character and adorable tropical setting. Precious stones and treasure chests, a message in a bottle and onboard parrots, compasses and the Ghostship - we worked like captains for you to play like a real pirate!
Check out the entire project on our Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120732737/Sea-of-Riches