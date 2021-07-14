Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sea of Riches

Sea of Riches design illustration slots 2d character game art character art character design characters 2d art
Enjoy the fascinating pirate theme adventure Sea of Riches!
Atmosphere is skillfully conveyed in every symbol, character and adorable tropical setting. Precious stones and treasure chests, a message in a bottle and onboard parrots, compasses and the Ghostship - we worked like captains for you to play like a real pirate!

Check out the entire project on our Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120732737/Sea-of-Riches

