AutoRia - Ford Focus

illustration with Ford Focus and angry man that were created for the largest car market in Ukraine - AutoRia.com. Illustrations for the street advertising were part of the brand's advertising campaign.
The whole set includes 6 illustrations with representatives of the target audience of the company and with the most common cars in the car market. You can see other illustrations in the full presentation on Behance 👈
