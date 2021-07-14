Podcast - Mobile app

Hello, mates 😉 We are making comeback with new shot, check it out.🤟🏻

Today we want to share with you a concept of a podcast app for designers. We think that this will be great to have such a community where designers can get their inspiration from all sorts of places. 🌎

Here you can get new insights of the design industry from some of the world’s most talented people — all through your earbuds. 🎧 You can subscribe to your favourite podcasts, control the playback, search the freshest topics from creative industry.

Listening to a podcast is an easy way to catch up on the latest news and trends. Do you agree? Share your thoughts! 🎙

