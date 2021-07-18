Patrycja Paprotny
Sale dashboard redesign

We have successfully re-released the sale app we've been working on lately. The new version has a refreshed UI and many quality-of-life improvements that allow users to manage multiple sales faster, improve the process of communication between representatives and customers, and a more accurate and efficient sales process.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
