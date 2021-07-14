Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kenny Schubert

Guido Daumann - Project Management Workbook

Kenny Schubert
Kenny Schubert
Guido Daumann - Project Management Workbook typography branding design
Hey Kenny here from Whytespace :)

I wanted to share a recent project for a project manager that we're working with. We've created a whole identity system (which I'm going to share soon) as well as new website and landing pages. This workbook is going to support future projects with deeper informationen and videos (which you can watch by scanning the QR)

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
kenny@whytespace.de

All the best
Kenny Co-Founder of Whytespace

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Kenny Schubert
Kenny Schubert
