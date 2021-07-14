Guido Daumann - Project Management Workbook

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Kenny here from Whytespace :)
I wanted to share a recent project for a project manager that we're working with. We've created a whole identity system (which I'm going to share soon) as well as new website and landing pages. This workbook is going to support future projects with deeper informationen and videos (which you can watch by scanning the QR)
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
kenny@whytespace.de
All the best
Kenny Co-Founder of Whytespace