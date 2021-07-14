Ana Valjak
Infinum

Payment templates

Ana Valjak
Infinum
Ana Valjak for Infinum
Hire Us
  • Save
Payment templates raiffeisenapp raiffeisenbank raiffeisen paymentlist templateslist bankinguxui bankingux bankingui mobilebankingapp paymentinfo templatedetails paymenttemplates mobilebanking cleandesign uxui ui design banking bankingapp
Download color palette
  1. Shot 02.mp4
  2. Templates.jpg

Want to save payment details so you don't need to retype it all again next time you're paying? No problem. You can find payment templates inside mojaRBA app, under Payments tab in the Recipients screen. Add your own nickname while you're at it.

Infinum
Infinum
Hire Us

More by Infinum

View profile
    • Like