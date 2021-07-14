Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neel Patel

Book Lover Vector

Neel Patel
Neel Patel
  • Save
Book Lover Vector illustrator dribbble vector logo branding illustration design ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋🏻,
This is my latest exploration of vector for "Book Lover".
What do you think about this?

View this post on Behance | Post

I hope you like it.

Thanks for watching!

We are available for crafting new projects - follow Us
Behance | Pinterest

Neel Patel
Neel Patel

More by Neel Patel

View profile
    • Like