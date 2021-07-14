Team Quartets

Recently, I found myself pondering how to present myself in a pdf or homepage. What kind of profile would I make to present myself as UX designer? Something very professional that's not tacky. Well, I'm a team player, a cat person, and I like board games.

So I came up with a quartets of my team.

Expandable by other categories:

- friends

- enemies

- employers

- neighbors

- colleagues

...

I used https://www.avatars.lol/ for the profile pictures and designed these cards in Sketch.

Icons at the top by freepik found on flaticon.com