Team Quartets

Recently, I found myself pondering how to present myself in a pdf or homepage. What kind of profile would I make to present myself as UX designer? Something very professional that's not tacky. Well, I'm a team player, a cat person, and I like board games.
So I came up with a quartets of my team.
Expandable by other categories:
- friends
- enemies
- employers
- neighbors
- colleagues
...
I used https://www.avatars.lol/ for the profile pictures and designed these cards in Sketch.
Icons at the top by freepik found on flaticon.com