Travel & Automotive Badges Collection

Hello Everyone 👋
Back in January I have posted a set of Automotive Retro Badges and now recently I posted a second set based on Travel and Adventure theme
Having these two products together I decided to share them all on Behance in a common project and hopefully people will find them useful for the ideas they are working on,
You can see the whole collection on Behance
Thanks!