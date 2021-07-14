Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cosmos

Cosmos moon rocket galaxy planet space guy space illustration design process logo branding icon
Probably my favorite so far in terms of color palette. I was experimenting with colors and came up with this beautiful combination. The illustration is for sale. Send me a message if you're interested.

