Svetlana Shevliakova

Vector babyes pattern - baby pacifier and bottle for baby girl

Vector babyes pattern - baby pacifier and bottle for baby girl digital illustration design illustratorukraine branding sweetl 2d art cute sweet dreams kids pacifier bottle vector pattern birthday newborn girl baby
A beautiful and delicate pattern for a newborn baby girl. Decorate your baby's bedding and favorite items!

