Ishaan Kumar

Travel. - Travelling Website

Ishaan Kumar
Ishaan Kumar
  • Save
Travel. - Travelling Website website web uidesign design ux ui
Download color palette

Designed a mockup responsive site for a travel page.

Hope you like it! Hit 'L' if you do :D

Any feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Ishaan Kumar
Ishaan Kumar

More by Ishaan Kumar

View profile
    • Like