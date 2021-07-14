Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
JEWELRY Shop Concept

JEWELRY Shop Concept golden gold diamond gem serif design branding landing e-commerce shop jewelry ui design user interface product design ux ui
I have decided to experiment with UI design these days, so I went to one of my former clients, VALENSIES Jewelry shop, that I did the visual identity design months ago. I see many challenges along the way that I look forward to experiencing. I'll be waiting for your valuable comments.

Rebound of
VALENSIES™ LogoType
By Reza Moradi
