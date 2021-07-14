Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Swarte Swaen / Dry Cider - Package Design

Swarte Swaen / Dry Cider - Package Design product design package design label design logo design graphic design branding
We present to you a bold redesign of a startup cider manufacturer in Netherlands. Inspired by vintage drawings, we gave this brand the new life with heavy red shaded details and cool white for more significant readability and the recognisability with a black swan.

