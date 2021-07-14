Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alamin Hossen
ITO Team

Furniture Animation UI Design

Alamin Hossen
ITO Team
Alamin Hossen for ITO Team
Hire Us
Hi guys!
Here's my first animation ui design
This job was created for a furniture sales and production company. The company positions itself as a premium segment. The task was to create a minimal and laconic website that would emphasize the premium quality of the products. Do you think I did it?

