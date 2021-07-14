Atter | Online eLearning Tutor App Development

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Look what we've developed - this is a UI for a eLearning Tutor App Development Solution.
This mobile app solution give all the educational stuff that students learn in their schools and educational classrooms has been made accessible for understudies on their smartphones from the comforts of their homes.
So, do you think this is cool?
Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!
Do let us know your feedback.
Take a look and hit "L" if love it.
E-mail us at: sales@xbytesolutions.com for more
Contact us : https://www.xbytesolutions.com/