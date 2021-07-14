Tripty Jogoo

Daily UI :: 079 (Itinerary)

Tripty Jogoo
Tripty Jogoo
  • Save
Daily UI :: 079 (Itinerary) itinerary travelitinerary ux ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui daily100challenge
Download color palette

Day 79 Challenge : Travel Itinerary
Image credit: Unsplash

Tripty Jogoo
Tripty Jogoo

More by Tripty Jogoo

View profile
    • Like