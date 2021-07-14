M AHSANUL INSAN

Alarme

M AHSANUL INSAN
M AHSANUL INSAN
  • Save
Alarme app design ux ui
Download color palette

as a student, we are required to get up in the morning to start our activities. and sometimes it's very difficult to wake up in the morning, because of that problem I tried to make an alarm UI inspired from an existing alarm application

Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
If you want to collaborate, please contact
111201710521@mhs.dinus.ac.id

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
M AHSANUL INSAN
M AHSANUL INSAN

More by M AHSANUL INSAN

View profile
    • Like