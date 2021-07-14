James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 23: Boat Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 23: Boat Logo star anchor sailing boat sailor sailor jerry nautical tattoo icon vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day23_BoatLogo-02.jpg
  2. Day23_BoatLogo_Mock.jpg

⛵️ Day 23 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Boat logo with the name ‘Star Point Marine’

With the name in mind, I decided to go down the route of a traditional Sailor Jerry type tattoo logo.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

