Daily Logo Challenge Day 23: Boat Logo

⛵️ Day 23 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Boat logo with the name ‘Star Point Marine’

With the name in mind, I decided to go down the route of a traditional Sailor Jerry type tattoo logo.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼